President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged British Airways to upgrade its quality of services to customers on its Accra-London-Accra route.

According to him, the numerous complaints about the movement of Accra-London flights from Terminal 5 to Terminal 3 at the Heathrow Airport make it imperative for the airline company to review its services to give value for money.

The President also stressed the need for the British flyer to revamp some of its planes whose quality have been of much concern to passengers who patronize the services.

“In some quarters, there is a feeling that you are taking us a little for granted in the way in which we are receiving your services,” the President said.

President Akufo Addo made the remarks when the Head of Middle East, Africa and Central Asia Sales at British Airways, Mr. Paolo De Renzis, paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency on Tuesday.

The visit was to congratulate the President and reinforce the commitments of the airline to growth of the aviation industry in Ghana.

“I think on an occasion like this, for when friends are speaking, I think we should speak frankly. I think am I am the proper person to let you know what the pre-occupations of our people are. These are matters that will be easy for you to rectify,” Nana Akufo Addo added.

The visit was also used to announce preparations ahead of British Airways’ 80th anniversary celebration in Ghana.

For his part, Mr. Paolo De Renzis stated that Ghana is one of the most important markets for British Airways, especially in Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the country. We are strongly committed to the market, and we appreciate your feedback. We will work very hard to improve the products and services to Ghana all the time,” he assured.

Reiterating his objective of achieving an aviation hub within the short to medium term, the President was of the view the move will ensure that Ghana becomes the “place where aviation services will be guaranteed efficiently and competitively, and, that, we will have the infrastructure which will allow us to increase the volume of traffic that we have here, and expand the reach of our facilities at the airport.”

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Aviation; Cecilia Abena Dapaah and the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company, John Attafuah.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/Sammi Wiafe/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana