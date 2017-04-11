Citi Sports sources close to Asante Kotoko can confirm that the team will not be paying any compensation to departed coach Zdravko Logarusic despite the termination of his contract.

Logarusic and Kotoko parted ways on Sunday after the team’s goalless draw with Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Stadium. The match was Kotoko’s fourth without a win placing them 3rd on the league table on 19 points.

However, the end of the Croat’s contract will not give him some financial compensation as his terms with the Porcupine Warriors do not indicate that.

According to sources, his contract with Kotoko was such that after four league matches, the team’s management could do away with him without the consequence of compensation or severance. What Logarusic is entitled to is his USD 3,000 salary for the next month which is the month of May in this case.

Kotoko will now have to find a new substantive head coach but in the interim, Godwin Ablordey, Logarusic’s assistant, will take charge of the team.

By: Citi Sports Desk