Violent clashes have erupted at the Agbogboloshie Yam Market in Accra, between some Konkombas and Dagombas over an alleged phone theft case.

Citi News’ reporter said a joint military and police team have been deployed to the scene and are trying to restore calm.

Some residents and market women were spotted running for their lives as tear gas and bullets were fired sporadically between the two factions.

Some individuals were seen being rushed to the hospital, after being hit by bullets.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana