Best Rapper of the Year at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, M.anifest, has said in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM that the hiplife/hip hop artiste category of the VGMA is outdated.

He stated that the hiplife/hip hop artiste category has outlived its usefulness because he did not understand why there should be a best rapper category and a hiplife/hop hip life category. According to him they mean virtually the same. He said this when the host asked him how he felt when his ‘arch-rival’ Sarkodie won that award.

“Well, I don’t even understand what that category means. It is confusing. Hip life or hip hop is all about rap and if there is Best Rapper and I don’t know what that category is about. I think it is outdated,” he said.

The ‘godMC’ rapper also explained why he did not pick his awards by himself. Speaking to KMJ, he said because the show dragged into the night, he was tired and wanted to take some rest.

“At that time I needed to take a breather but some of our guys were there to take the award,” he noted.

Prior to his explanation, some music fans had teased that he probably may have dodged picking the award because he was nervous due to the heated competition that had existed between him and Sarkodie, his supposedly highest contender in that category.

M.anifest also won the Hip hop Song of the Year with ‘godMc’ at the awards. He was nominated together with Sarkodie – ‘Trumpet’ feat. Tee Phlow, Koo Ntakra, Strongman, Pappy Kojo, Donzy, & Medikal; E.L – ‘Lalafalama’; Medikal – ‘Confirm’ remix feat. Sarkodie; Edem – ‘Egboame’ remix feat. Tee Phlow, Cabum, Gemini, Ayat, Mac M, Medikal, Darko, & Bebelino, and Okyeame Kwame – ‘Tension’ feat. Cabum, Medikal & Sister Derby.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana