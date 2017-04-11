As part of measures to rebrand the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and position it as the sports brand of choice, the GOC has constituted a Media Relations Sub-Committee that will spearhead the agenda of effective communication from the GOC.

The Sub-Committee will be chaired by Herbert Mensah, an Executive Board Member who is also the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Renowned broadcast journalist, Charles Osei-Asibey, who also doubles as the President of the Ghana Arm Wrestling Federation, has also been appointed as the Communication Director of the GOC, with Sports Writer, Kenneth Odeng Adade as the Press Officer.

The composition of the Media Relations sub-committee is made up of professional sports journalists from recognised media institutions in the country,

The GOC in the coming days will also release the list of members of the other eight sub-committees.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana