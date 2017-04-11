Renowned banker Mr Jude Arthur has been appointed Board Chairman of GCB.

His appointment takes effect from the 6th of April, 2017.

He takes over from Mr Daniel Owiredu who resigned as board Chairman of the bank on the 3rd of April, 2017.

Mr Jude Arthur graduated from the University of Ghana Business School with a B.Sc. Administration, Accounting major in 1976.

He is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Banking Ghana.

His working career has been mainly in the Banking Industry.

His banking career commenced in Merchant Bank Ghana Limited in 1978 as a Project Officer and a Relationship Manager.

In June 1994, he joined a group of Investors with a shared vision to set up First Atlantic Merchant Bank Limited (FAMBL) now First Atlantic Bank and was appointed the first Managing Director of the Bank.

Two others persons Mrs. Lydia Essah and Mr. Ray Sowah have also been appointed as members of the board.

Their appointment also follows the resignation of two other members of the board Mrs Mona Quartey a Former Deputy Finance Minister and Moses Asaga a former CEO of the National Petroleum Authority.

Mrs. Lydia Essah joins the Board bringing a wealth of banking experience.

She enjoyed a career with GCB that spanned over thirty years, beginning at the branch level and culminating in the position of Chief Manager and Area Manager of the Tema Zone, responsible for all operational aspects of 19 Branches.

Mrs. Essah holds a Masters Degree from GIMPA (Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, MPHIL), a Bachelors Degree from the University of Ghana (English/History – Honours).

While Mr Ray Sowah has been a Banker in the City of London for 30 years and has worked extensively in the erstwhile Ghana Commercial Bank London Branch, Ghana International Bank London and Bank of Montreal Capital Markets, London.

Mr Ray Sowah attended Mfantsipm School, Cape Coast, and has a BA Honours Degree in English & Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He is a Barrister at Law and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana and a member of the British Banker Association, Business Council for Africa and the Association of Foreign Banks, all in London.

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana