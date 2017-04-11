The Teachers of Technical Universities and Polytechnics, have expressed concern over what they say is a deliberate attempt by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), to frustrate the process of conversion of Polytechnics into Technical Universities.

According to the Association, the NCTE is usurping the powers of University Councils, and acting arbitrarily to run the various Technical Universities.

It said the development has caused some unrest among the various teacher unions within the Polytechnics and Technical Universities.

In a statement copied to citifmonline.com, the Association also accused the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, of conniving with the NCTE to violate the Provisions of the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922), which called for a constitution of a University council to run the various Technical Universities for one year.

It said the various Councils have since been dissolved by the NCTE and the Minister to enable the NCTE exert authority over the Technical Universities.

“The Association observes and believes same to be true that the NCTE has a hidden agenda and hence has resorted to a deliberate feet-dragging strategy to frustrate the transition process and destroy the very fine idea of Technical University introduced by the previous Government. ..The Association also believes that the deliberate feet-dragging is a Machiavellian tactic of the NCTE being employed in the Transitional arrangements to secure the ambition of some of their top Management and cronies from the Traditional Universities to take up key positions in the newly converted Technical Universities. POTAG views these acts as diabolical and shall resist them vehemently,” the statement said.

It further accused the minister of refusing to grant them an audience to discuss the matter which they say is likely to lead them to hold a massive demonstration to express their resentment.

POTAG has however called on the government to among other things reconstitute the Governing Councils of the Technical Universities and Polytechnics to enable the Technical Universities to operate as effectively as mandated.

It has also called on the government to convert of the two (2) remaining Polytechnics (Bolgatanga and Wa) to Technical University as soon as possible.

It also reminded government to expedite action on the payment of their Book and Research Allowances for the 2016/2017 Academic year which payment they say is long overdue.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor