The Local Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers in the Dangme West District of the Greater Accra Region, Fegurson Kwame Acheku, has reiterated the commitment of teachers in the area to enhance the academic performance of pupils.

According to him, the teachers are adopting new strategies to ensure their students improve on their academic performance.

Mr Acheku made this known at the 5th quadrennial teachers conference at Prampram in the Ningo-Prampram District over the weekend.

The conference was under the theme: “Transforming society through education; the 2030 agenda.”

He noted that, although teachers in the Dangme West District were being treated unfairly, they are unable to make demands of government due to the low standards of academic performance of pupils in the area.

“The Dangme West District makes up the two administrative districts of Shai Osudoku and Ningo Prampram. We have seen that it is a challenge for us as a union to be asking for more from our employers because the performance in the BECE is nothing you can be proud of. So this term, I want to take it as a project to complement the effort of the district directorate of education to ensure that the teachers are mindful and strictly adhering to the tenets of our profession so that we can change the status quo of poor performance in the area.”

He added that, successive governments have short-changed teachers, and it is about time their working conditions are reconsidered, to serve as motivation to their pupils.

“Currently, we don’t motivate the pupils we teach because our living condition as teachers is nothing to write home about. The pupils don’t regard the teacher teaching them because they are not inspired by our living conditions as teachers. So you teach and they don’t regard you, hence the fallen standards, that is why we are impressing upon government to do something about the living condition of teachers.”

The Deputy General Secretary of GNAT in-charge of education and professional development, Gifty Apanbil, noted that the Association will continue to fight for better conditions of service for teachers to ensure that their welfare is prioritized.

“Whilst we continue to fight for better conditions of service for our teachers, we appeal to them to do their work diligently and the association will ensure that what is due them is given,” she said.

Madam Apanbil further called on all stakeholders to help ensure quality education for all pupils.

Executives of the new administration who are serving their second term in office, were all sworn into office to serve an additional four-year mandate as GNAT district executives.

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana