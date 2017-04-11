The Ministry of Communication has served notice that it will by the end of the year revise the law governing the telecommunication industry.

According to the Ministry, the growth in the industry has called for new regulation to resolve confusion among telcos.

The industry this year has so far seen major growth with the merger of Tigo and Airtel.

Speaking to Citi Business News on the issue, the Minister for Communication Ursula Owusu Ekuful said the new law would bring clarity to the players in the industry and enhance fairness.

“We have policies in the past which drove the issuance of licenses to all manner of people for specific services which has brought a bit of regulatory confusion in this area and we are working towards clarifying that”, the minister said.

She added that the end of the year would see the regulatory space in the telecommunication industry cleared in order to enhance the performance of the various telcos.

“I’m sure by the end of this year we should see our way clear towards encouraging industry to also take up the various technologies available so that Ghanaians can get the best experience”.

Ursula Owusu Ekuful further added the ministry would work hard to enable Ghanaians enjoy 5G network within the shortest possible time.

“The developed countries are talking about internet of things, they are talking about connected devices as well as 5G and we don’t want to be left out of it, we want to be on the fore front of it on the African continent. So we will do whatever we can to facilitate the process we will do that for the industry.”

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana