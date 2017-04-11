Lovers of cars, bikes and everything auto in Ghana, can now look forward to a radio show that will talk about their passion.

On Thursday (April 13, 2017), Citi FM will debut ‘The Auto Show.’

Osei Kwame, the auto lover, who has the tendency of zoning out just because he’s heard the sound of a speeding bike is obviously the perfect fit to host ‘The Show,’ which will air every Thursday from 4 PM to 5 PM.

“The sound of a great revving engine is equally as soothing as the sound of a great classical piece. It is almost as if it calms your nerves and gets you to relax and be excited at the same time. It is a thing of beauty,” Kwame told citifmonline.com.

If you want some expert advice on how to take care of your bike or car, or some tips on road safety and many more, make sure to tune in to the Auto Show on Citi 97.3 FM.

The Auto Show is sponsored by Total Quartz: Keep your engine younger for longer.

