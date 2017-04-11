The absence of a certified Chinese interpreter has forced the Sekondi High Court to adjourn the hearing of the case involving five Chinese and their five Ghanaian counterparts, who were arrested for illegally mining in River Ankobra, to April 24th 2017.

Hearing of the case was supposed to be opened formally today [Monday] April 10, but the matter was adjourned to April 24th, when there was no certified Chinese interpreter to interpret proceedings to the five Chinese involved.

The illegal miners were arrested in a swoop on Friday, 25th March, 2017, led by the Western Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwesi Duku.

They were brought before the Sekondi Magistrate Court where they were later remanded by the Sekondi High Court, to reappear before it when the matter was transferred.

Counsel for the 10 suspects, Stephen Alewabah, speaking to journalists explained that “the provision of a certified Chinese interpreter is the responsibility of the court, and due to the absence of one, the case was rescheduled to April 24. ”

The 10 suspects have thus been remanded into police custody.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana