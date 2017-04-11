Automobile dealers in Ghana have called on government to halt the importation of over aged vehicles into the country.

The dealers say the overused cars are harmful to the lives of citizens.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Chief Executive Officer of Universal Motors, Subhi Accad said government must take a firm stand to halt the importation of over used cars into the country.

“The importation of second hand cars is a real problem and it has to be controlled because it is really a chaotic situation. They bring in cars from all kinds of countries through unauthorized means and they bring them without warranty. They also don’t fit our markets, roads and our climate. They also do not meet the country’s petrol or fuel quality as the level is damaging to brands.”

“This is our main concern in terms of Ghana so in principle, the authorized importers in Ghana are not protected.”

Earlier, the automobile dealers also hinted of establishing an automobile hub within the next five years in Ghana due to the reduction in taxes on imports.

According to them, the tax cuts will facilitate the importation of products at cheaper costs with no or minimal losses.

They however explained that they will in the mean time import the spare parts to satisfy the clientele base in Ghana.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.