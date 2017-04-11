An explosion has hit a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund football team to a Champions League match, the club says.

Player Marc Bartra has been injured and has been taken to hospital. The AFP news agency reported that the bus’s windows were broken in the blast.

North-Rhine Westphalia police said they were at the scene and there are reports that the fire service are also there.

The team tweeted (in German) that the other players were safe and there was no danger in or around the stadium.

Borussia Dortmund were scheduled to play a quarter-final match against Monaco.

It will now be played on Wednesday at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT).

Dortmund are currently fourth in the German Bundesliga table.

–

Source: BBC