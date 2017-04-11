National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency, Richard Quarshigah, believes the Akufo-Addo government has performed abysmally in the first 90 days since assuming office.

According to him, he will score the government 20 percent for delivery out of a 100 percent score.

Speaking on thesegment onon Monday [April 10], the legislator said the first three months of the New Patriotic Party government has been characterized by chaos and confusion.

“I wouldn’t say he’s done any well. Its been 90 days of chaos, hopelessness, dismay and spreading fear and panic,” Mr. Quarshigah said.

He accused the President of failing to openly condemn activities of some vigilante groups believed to be affiliated to the NPP.

He noted that, although Nana Akufo-Addo promised to govern with the rule of law, he has not been firm to condemn the illegal attacks and forceful takeover of some public institutions by the NPP-affiliated vigilante group, Invincible Forces.

Some members of the vigilante group, Delta Force, stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council last month, and manhandled the President’s appointee for the Regional Security Coordinator position in a bloody attack.

An attempt to make some of the culprits involved face the law, took an interesting turn last week, when other members of the group stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court, and freed the 13 of their members who were facing charges for causing the earlier disturbances.

The group vandalized some court property, and almost assaulted the Judge, Mary Senkyere, after she had ruled that, the accused be remanded to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017.

The matter has generated a lot of controversy with some Ghanaians accusing the President of failure to act decisively to address the matter.

Mr. Quarshigah said, “We have deep security matters in this country as at now. Where even the minister of national security is being threatened by some members of the ruling government which does not hold well for the country.”

According to him, the NPP while in opposition sought to create a parallel security system using the Invincible Forces and Delta Forces, who he claims have now turned up against them [NPP] and have become a threat to the entire country.

He said the government had superintended too many lapses that have left the country in a rather poor state, contrary to expectations of the NPP government.

In a related development, the President has said that troubles in the Ashanti Region, mainly including attacks carried out by the the NPP-affiliated Delta Force, is being brought under control.

According to him, his government is committed to delivering on its mandate in accordance with the Rule of Law.

“We are not wavering in that commitment. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian people support us in that commitment… collectively, we are determined to deliver. We want the Ghanaian people to know that all those things that we said we are going to do, which we have begun to do, we are determined to do,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

