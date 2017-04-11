Ghana legend Abedi Pele is among some of the leading former players to play important roles within the Confederation of African (CAF), following the change of leadership at the continent’s governing body, citisports can exclusively reveal.

New CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has already met ”The Maestro” to discuss the role he wants the three-time African Footballer of the Year to play under his leadership to help boost the game in Africa.

Abedi Pele was ostracized under former CAF President Issa Hayatou as the then leader threw the former Marseille star out of a CAF committee for supporting Sepp Blatter during the FIFA presidential election campaign in 1998.

Since then Abedi Pele has not played any major role for African football despite his immense knowledge, experience and contacts even though he was fully utilized by FIFA for various projects.

Now Ahmad has revealed that Abedi Pele is among the key former players he will cooperate with to enhance African football with Samuel Etoó, Didier Drogba and Patrick Mboma among some of the legends he will work with.

Ahmad defeated Hayatou in an election last month and says the Ghanaian legend is among some of the players he has already contacted. “I have spoken to Drogba on the telephone, I saw Abedi Pele, my colleague’s seen Samuel Eto’o, I talked to Patrick M’boma,” he said.

“CAF will organize a meeting soon with representatives of these African stars to discuss their future collaboration with the Confederation of African Football.” Abedi Pele is the father of Ghana’s current key players Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew.

–

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana