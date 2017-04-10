The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has given President Nana Addo and the Government a three-month ultimatum to end the menace of illegal mining or be dragged to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

At a press conference the party’s Chairman, Nii Brew-Hammond, lamented the continued existence of illegal mining saying it was indicative of the failure of successive governments.

Consequently he said his party was “giving the Akufo Addo government three months to stop galamsey operations in Ghana. Failure to do so shall compel us to drag him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.”

The PPP chairman also called on the government to expedite action on all foreigners involved in the practice, especially the Chinese nationals involved.

“Can a Ghanaian travel to China or any other country to destroy their water bodies? Will they be spared? Or will leaders of such countries tolerate our leaders, calling on their citizens who complain to order as the Chinese are asking us to do,” he quizzed.

Mr. Brew-Hammond said his party expected the Akufo-Addo administration to “gather the political will to prosecute and extradite all foreign galamseyers from Ghana so that our farmers can cultivate more crops to improve their individual livelihoods and that of the nation collectively.”

“We wish to assure Ghanaians that such unwarranted provocation and disrespect for our sovereignty will never happen under the watch of a PPP government. It is our fervent hope that the devastation caused by galamsey will not continue to be lost on the NPP administration and that they will find it necessary to deal with it surgically without fear or favour.”

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana