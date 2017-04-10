A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Peace Seekers International, has admonished government to consider the nefarious activities of Kumasi-based pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delta Force vigilante group, as a national security threat, and quickly act to avert its re-occurrence.

The pro NPP vigilante group raided a Circuit Court where they freed some of their members who were standing trial.

The Peace Seekers International in a Citi News interview condemned the group’s action and emphasized the need for law enforcement agencies to be extra vigilante.

The National Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakari Danaa, warned that spillover of political vigilante groups’ acts of lawlessness could worsen the volatile situation in Dagbon, and other conflict zones in the Northern Region.

“For people who fought hard in trying to seek everlasting peace in the Northern Region, we the Peace Seekers International find the activities of the Delta Force as awkward and nefarious.”

“So we are calling on all those who are concerned especially the Minister for National Security and the National Security Coordinator who are appointed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to see to the total peace and stability of the nation Ghana today.”

“We call on them as Peace Seekers International to make sure that this thing does not split to other parts of the north looking at the volatile situation the north is facing in terms of security,” Alhaji Danaa stressed.

He downplayed suggestions that the National Security Minister, Kan Daapah, should be dismissed over the Delta Force members’ action.

Alhaji Danaa noted that, Ghana had come of age in her democratic dispensation, and appealed to all and sundry to co-exist peacefully in the years ahead, in the spirit of national reconciliation.

The Peace Seekers International has been into peace advocacy and other security related matters in the Northern Region, since the demise of the late overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II in 2002.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana