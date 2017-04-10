The newly appointed Head of Service at the Local Government Service (LGS), Nana Ato Arthur, has pledged a world-class decentralized and client-oriented local government service.

Speaking at a press conference the new appointee urged staff to be “active citizens of the institution.

It’s only through that, that we will live to the motto of the Local Government Service, the 3Ds: Decentralization, Democracy and Development.”

Dr Arthur also used the opportunity to outline five thematic areas he hopes to tackle with the help of his staff.

“There are five areas that I urge the whole Service to direct our attention to. They are: (1)Ensure transparency and accountability in the management of RCCs and MMDAs. (2)Ensure that the proper fundamentals are in place to ensure smooth election of MMDCEs as pledged by the President to the good people of Ghana. This, we shall play our part with all the stakeholders involved especially with the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama.”

He added: “Position MMDAs strategically for the implementation of President Akufo-Addo’s vision of ‘One-District, One-Factory’. We pledge to ensure that this laudable program succeeds. We need to empower MMDAs on best practices in decentralization and local governance. We will do that through twining; good sister-city partnership to enable the Municipalities or Districts paired, learn best practices from each other. Ensure improved revenue mobilization through workable ICT departments in the MMDAs,” he said.

Dr Arthur asked for the support of each staff member in achieving his vision.

“This is what I bring on board but I cannot do it alone. I need the total support of each and every one of us. I call for extreme loyalty on the part of all staff and hard work to maximize productivity. I also call for utmost trust among staff, otherwise, how do we achieve these objectives. We can only achieve this shared vision of the Local Government Service by changing from our old way of doing things.”

To conclude his address to his staff, Dr Arthur pledged “to be a servant-leader of the Service. I pledge with the entire management to provide the requisite leadership, manage the human resources and promote the organizational development of the Local Government Service so as to positively respond to the needs and aspirations of all our stakeholders. I ask for your total support. We need to succeed and become the World Class decentralized and client oriented local government service as per our vision.”

Dr Nana Ato Arthur was handed the baton as Head of Service by his predecessor, Dr Callistus Mahama and he assumed office on Monday April 3.

–

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana