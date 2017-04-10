They won the award for the most popular song at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but members of the defunct music group, Dobble, are at loggerheads over tickets to the ceremony.

On the night of the event, Paa Kwasi went on stage alone to pick the award without acknowledging his ex-member Ennwai.

He was prompted by Sammy Flex to go back to the microphone to make that acknowledgement.

However, information reaching citifmonline.com indicates that Ennwai has said that Paa Kwasi prevented him from going to the award ceremony by not giving him the tickets that were given him by Charter House, the organisers, to be given to his ex partner.

On 8th April, 2017, Ennwai took to Facebook to write: “Chew the tickets wai when u get there and they give you the award too put for plate top add stew and chop am.”

According to Paa Kwasi, Ennwai did not show interest in the award and never called to ask for any tickets.

“After so many years of hustling…..this was how a brother left me in the cold…..not even call….Now somebody tell me what the “F” did Paa Kwasi became the one who is at fault…….U told my Team point blank that u not interested in the awards….I filed for nominations….got it for the group…..did all the follow ups….everything by myself without a brother asking how it is going…..None asked me how I did it….Now that the award is here…..u guys are are now talking about Paa Kwasi is the reason why Enwai did not show up….Paa Kwasi kept his ticket…..Did a brother even picked up a phone to even call me to ask?….God will always be there for the clean heart…..#HIDDENtruth,” he revealed in a WhatsApp message to Citi Showbiz.

Ennwai however refuted claims by Paa Kwasi that he did not call him. According to him, he made his manager call Paa Kwasi several times but he did not answer his calls. He said they later sent text messages but they also proved abortive.

“I made my manager call him. Why should he take my tickets and ask me to chase him for it. Even if I decided not to come to the award, he had no right to keep my tickets,” he said.

“What he did wasn’t necessary because I wanted to dash him the award on stage in case we won. Keeping my tickets to prevent me from coming there wasn’t necessary,” Ennwai added.

Dobble separated last year after they had worked on the ‘Christy’ song. Currently, each of them is embarking on their individual music projects.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana