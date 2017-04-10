The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Martey has called on President Akufo Addo to minimize his mistakes by cracking the whip on members of various vigilante groups in the country.

According to him, the activities of these vigilante groups are denting the country’s democratic gains.

Vigilante groups, Delta Force and Invincible Force, all affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have engaged in violent post-election attacks on civil servants and forceful takeovers of state installations since the party assumed office.

The latest was an attack on a Kumasi Circuit Court by Delta Force which led to the escape of some 13 persons who were arrested over disturbances at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

The group vandalized some court property, and almost assaulted the Judge , Mary Senkyire.

The judge had ruled that they be remanded to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017 after charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

The incident has incensed many Ghanaians who have accused the government of doing nothing to stop the members of the group from carrying out such attacks.

Speaking on the development, the vocal clergyman Prof. Emmanuel Martey said the President has no excuse in not dealing with the matter.

“These violent vigilante groups with their unorthodox modus operandum have a severe dent on the democratic credentials of our country and the earlier the government puts a halt to this national shame and put damage control strategies in place, the better for our democracy.

“Ghanaians are watching. Yes, you came in less than three months ago but Ghanaians are watching, minimise your mistakes. Violence is violence no matter who commits it. Violence is violence no matter who perpetuates it and it must be condemned in no uncertain terms. Ghana must not be taken years or decades back. We must move rather forward into freedom and justice, progress and development to bring into fruition , the vision of our political forbears.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

