The Abeka District Court has dismissed an application by the Abelenkpe Supervisor of Marwako Restaurant in Accra, Jihad Chabaan, asking for an out of court settlement in the case where he is facing trial for allegedly dipping the face of a Ghanaian female employee in blended pepper.

According to the magistrate, although the application fell within the rights of the defence, the accused still maintains his innocence, and will need to prove it.

She also added that, the case was one of public interest and needed to go through the full trial process.

Lawyers for Chabaan last week filed a verbal application praying the court to allow both parties settle the case out of court.

According to lawyers for Chabaan, the charges preferred against their client are misdemeanors, and that the court had the power to order the parties to attempt an out of court settlement.

He had cited section 73 of the Courts Act in his argument, to back his request.

Jihad Chabaan is alleged to have pushed the victim’s face into blended pepper on Sunday, February 26. He has since been suspended by Management of Marwako, a Lebanese food chain in Ghana.

The Police granted Mr. Chaaban a bail of GHc 20,000 with two sureties, and as part of his bail conditions, he is expected to report to the Tesano District Police Station every Tuesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Jihaad Chabaan have prayed the court for a recall of the victim Evelyn Boakye, who is the first prosecution witness in the case.

Arguing their case, the lawyers said they have found new evidence for which reason they would want to cross examine the witness further.

The application was opposed to by the prosecution, who said the defence was given all the opportunity to cross examine the victim when she appeared as witness.

The magistrate in her ruling dismissed the verbal application and warned the defence to cease bringing in applications she said were meant to delay the trial.

–

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana