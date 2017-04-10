President Akufo-Addo has said that the recent confusion witnessed in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, is being addressed.

According to him, this is to reassure Ghanaians of his government’s commitment to work under the Rule of Law.

Addressing the press at Peduase Lodge after a 3-day retreat with government officials, the President called for support from Ghanaians, to help him deliver on his mandate.

“In all the difficulties that have emerged, the events in Kumasi, we believe that those events are systematically being brought under control in the way that they should be, and reassuring the nation that he commitment that we made that we are going to serve Ghana under the conditions of the rule of law,” he said.

Many Ghanaians have criticized the President and Members of his New Patriotic Party for not condemning attacks carried out by a vigilante group affiliated to the party, Delta Force, who stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council last month, and manhandled the President’s appointee for the Regional Security Coordinator position in a bloody attack.

An attempt to make some of the culprits involved face the law took an interesting turn last week, when other members of the group stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court, and freed the 13 of their members who were facing charges for causing the earlier disturbances.

The group vandalized some court property, and almost assaulted the Judge, Mary Senkyere, after she had ruled that, the accused be remanded to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017.

Many have called on the President to publicly condemn the attack, but the President in his address said, he believes the matter is being addressed appropriately.

He also assured the public that his government is committed to delivering on its mandate in accordance with the Rule of Law.

“We are not wavering in that commitment. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian people support us in that commitment,” he said.

“Collectively, we are determined to deliver. We want the Ghanaian people to know that all those things that we said we are going to do, which we have begun to do, we are determined to do,” he added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

