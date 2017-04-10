The National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC), has called on the government to lead emergency efforts to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in the country.

The Association in a statement copied to citifmonline.com, said the menace was fast destroying Ghana’s environment, and it has become necessary for urgent steps to arrest the situation.

While commending media organizations includingand some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for their efforts to deal with the problem, the Charismatic Churches called on Ghanaians to support such campaigns efforts to ensure that the menace does not leave the country with irreparable environmental damages.

Many communities in Ghana are currently suffering the negative effects of galamsey which has left most of Ghana’s fresh water poisonous.

Thousands of acres of fertile farmlands have also been destroyed as a result of galamsey. Although Ghana’s laws are clear on illegal mining, the activity has been allowed to continue for more than two decades.

Citi FM has been at the forefront of media advocacy and crusade for action against the illegal activity.

Some non-governmental organizations including the Center for Democratic Development, IMANI, WACAM and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), have all added their voices to the campaign and called on the government to act fast to address the menace.

Read the full statement below:

The National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC) lauds the efforts of well meaning Ghanaians, civil society and the media at bringing to the fore the devastating effect of the galamsey menace plaguing our communities and the lives of the people who live in them especially women, children and poor farmers.

The recent efforts by Citi FM, Peace FM, Joy FM and other media houses as well as civil society groups like Occupy Ghana and Wacam should be supported by all Ghanaians because environmental degradation such as the one caused by galamsey operations will leave a huge unredeemable effect on future generations.

When the environment is degraded life is degraded. In view of the multifaceted nature of the problem we call on government to lead in a coordinated national emergency effort involving traditional rulers, security, civil society, youth organizations, political parties, media and all affiliated government and nongovernmental agencies to confront this menace confronting our dear nation Ghana.

It is the opinion of NACCC that our God given natural resources must not be a curse but a blessing to the current and future generations.

NACCC therefore is calling on government to ensure that existing laws on environmental protection must be enforced without fear or favour.

Signed:

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei

General Secretary

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

