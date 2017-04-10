The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has added its voice to the fight against Galamsey, saying the menace contributes to the falling standards in education.

The Deputy General Secretary of GNAT in charge of education and Professional Development, Madam Gifty Apanbil, made this known on the sidelines of the 5th quadrennial teachers’ conference at Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District.

According to her, in areas where galamsey is seriously taking place, pupils leave the classrooms in search of quick money at galamsey sites, which is affecting the standards of education in such areas.

She said “we have realized that as teachers, it is having a negative impact on our work, because young ones are being lured into the area, women are being lured into the area, and our water bodies are being polluted and we have realized that in areas where galamsey is being practiced, we have our children playing truant as a lot of them leave the classrooms in search of quick money at galamsey sites.”

She said enrollment is quite low in galamsey prone areas, because most of the pupils in such areas choose quick money over education.

“You see, children in these areas no longer have appetite for schooling because of quick money and those who are left in the classroom miss quality teaching and learning hours; and since their water bodies have been polluted, they would have to walk long distances in search of potable water before coming to school, and so they lose a lot of quality teaching hours. The time that should be used to learn as well would have to be spent in search of water.”

Madam Apanbil noted that, galamsey if not checked, will affect the society seriously, since mothers who are supposed to take care of their children have also been lured into the business of galamsey.

“Standards in our education are falling because mothers who are supposed to take care of our children have also been lured into this galamsey menace and so our children are left on their own with little or no supervision. As a result, children whose parents are involved in this galamsey business do not have the commitment of their parents in their welfare, and are left on their own without parental supervision”

“As educators, we are highly worried about the menace of galamsey so we are calling on government to look at the issues seriously, and put a stop to it and find a lasting solution to the problem, so that as teachers, we can also function very well in our classrooms. Stop galamsey now!” she stated

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana