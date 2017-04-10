Kumasi Asante Kotoko acting head coach Godwin Ablordey has admitted his team needs to start scoring more goals.

Kotoko were held to their third successive league draw against Ebusua Dwarfs which extended their winless run to four games.

The result was the last for head coach Zdravko Logarusic, who got fired hours after the game. Godwin Ablordey expressed his disappointment after the game and conceded that work had to be done to improve on the goal scoring prowess of the team.

“I think we need to do more work with the boys to make sure that we create more chances and score goals in the subsequent matches. Four matches without a win is very bad, so we need to make sure we work harder to ensure victories in our coming games,” he said.

Ablordey will take his side to defending champions Wa All Stars in his first game in charge as interim head coach.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana