The Ashanti Regional General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic (NPP) Party Sam Pyne has refuted claims that the party arranged to protect the 13 members of the vigilante group, Delta Force who were held for causing confusion at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

A member of the group Ernest Appiah Dankwa earlier told Citi News that they vandalized a Kumasi based circuit court and freed 13 of their members facing trial because their leaders failed to honour their promise.

According to him, the party plotted with them to show up in court as it was only a formality because the 13 would certainly be freed.

But speaking to Citi News, Sam Pyne said the claims cannot be true and that the leadership of the party in the Ashanti Region had not met any of the Delta Force members on such issue.

“There is no truth or whatsoever in that statement from whoever is making that assertion because the regional party has not met with this matter of them going to court.”

Sam Pyne said “the last time we met we discussed how to talk to the members of the group for them not to misbehave again, that’s all.”

“I don’t know if somebody has told them anything or whatsoever, that is their own business but as to the regional party telling them to go to court and that we have spoken to people and all that wahala is an imagination of somebody. I will be a liar if I saw they are not known by the party.These are boys who provided services for the party, provided internal security among others. We know a lot of them, but we would never ask them to do such a thing at the court,” he added.

Sam Pyne also explained that they party does not pay Delta Force for services they render.

“We don’t pay them, they do mostly voluntary service. They have other means of livelihood they are engaged in. some of them are mechanics; some are into little businesses of their own,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

