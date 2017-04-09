VIP Jeoun Transport and VIVO Energy Ghana, parent company of Shell Fuel Station, have partnered to launch a new service dubbed: ‘Premium Centre’ aimed at providing exclusive services to commuters from Accra to Kumasi.

Among the services that will be provided on-trip in the bus include free WiFi services, executive passenger waiting area, free luggage space, and a night police escort, all at GH₵65.

Commenting on the new service, the Operations Manager of VIP Jeoun Transport, Dennis Kusi, said the service was introduced as a niche market to provide commuters some level of comfort and luxury that has never been experienced before.

“Passengers who take VIP always know how comfortable our buses are. But this time, we want passengers to experience cruising like never before,” Mr. Kusisaid.

Also, commenting on the partnership, Marketing Manager of VIVO Energy, Jerry Boachie-Danquah, noted that his outfit shares the vision of VIP in travel life more easy and comfortable for clients, hence, Shell’s decision to provide the space for the buses.

“Shell is giving you everything you need in one place to make your life easier,” he said.

The Premium Centre service will be launched on Tuesday April 11th; with the first five passengers to be on board to receive 10 percent discount.

The Premium Centre service will be stationed at the Airport Shell filling station, with pre-booking departure times scheduled for 6am, 12 noon and 6pm.

Incorporated in 2008, VIP Jeoun Transport began operations in 2009 with just nine buses but now has over 400 fleet of buses.

By:citifmonline.com/Ghana