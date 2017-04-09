Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle has emerged ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2017 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

He is the first gospel artiste to win the award since the inception of the VGMAs in 2000.

Joe Mettle was nominated alongside Medikal, Stonebwoy, MzVee, Sarkodie and reigning Artiste of the Year, E.L, but managed to beat all 5 contenders to make history at the event.

The ‘Onwanwani’ hitmaker, had earlier told citifmonline.com that he was hopeful he would win the award.

In the interview, he said, a lot of people have shown love and support to him by soliciting votes for him and judging from that, his hard work and the grace of God, he was confident he would win.

“By God’s grace I have had people, some of whom I don’t even know, campaign for votes for me. We have done our best. It’s left with the Academy and Board to decide but I am 100% hopeful of winning,” he said in the interview.

Joe Mettle on the night also won the Gospel artiste of the year award and Male vocalist of the year award.

Joe Mettle, a former lead singer of the Soul Winners gospel music group, has since he went solo produced mega hits like ‘Medo Wo,’ ‘Ayeyi Nnwom,’ ‘Jehovah Praise,’ the current banger ‘Onwanwani,’ among others.

He’s in the past won awards like Best Male Vocalist, Best Songwriter, Best Video at 2012 Gospel Industry Awards; Alternative Song of the Year at 2012 Bass Awards; Best Male Artiste at 2016 RIGA Awards in South Africa, Best Vocal Performance at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and has also earned multiple nominations in both local and international award schemes.

