Manchester United kept the pressure on the Premier League’s top four with a 3-0 victory at Sunderland, LIVE on talkSPORT.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his goal tally to 28 for the season in the first half before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled their lead shortly after the interval, but Seb Larsson’s controversial red card was the talking point.

The three points were confirmed late on as Marcus Rashford scored his first Premier League goal since September, as the Red Devils move four points behind fourth-placed Man City with a game in-hand.’

Talksport