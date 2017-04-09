The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam has lashed out at the leadership and staff of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Sub-Metro for reporting to work late whilst taking French leave is a norm.

The MCE discovered this while he was on a two-day inspection tour of some projects in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

Mr. Sam who could not hide his frustration after going through page by page of attendance books at different departments questioned even the sub metropolitan administrator Jenifer Boham, for reporting to work late herself.

“As administrator, look at the time you report to work? If you report at 10 and fail to even sign out each day, why wouldn’t your subordinates be reporting to work at 9 and 9:30am? You have to lead by example”. Mr. Sam admonished.

Mr. Sam also took to the physical planning unit where similar attitude towards work was seen.

Apart from questioning their reporting time, he was also dissatisfied to have discovered that, “some of you leave work at any time with the excuse that you have some other things to work out, when in fact, you go behind the metro to collect monies from persons building at unauthorized areas. So you see stop work written on unauthorized projects, yet day by day the project progresses”.

“Let this attitude not be seen are heard again. Stop pretending to be working, and let the government also stop pretending to be paying you. It’s a new dawn in Sekondi Takoradi. The city is growing to become the Oil City we all want to see. We cannot be allowing unauthorized structures to spring up at any place just like that, with you who are supposed to know better fueling the wrong”.

He warned all staff in other offices of the assembly to observe good working attitude and observe workplace ethics.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana