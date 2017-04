Parliament on Friday, before it rose for the Easter Holidays, approved by consensus 30 deputy ministers of state designate.

The approval of the nominees, who would soon be sworn-in, forms the last batch of deputy ministers to complete appointments of ministers and their deputies in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo’s 110- member Executive.

The ministers are: Mr Paul Essien- Deputy Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah- Deputy Minister Designate for Health, Dr Ziblim Iddi- Deputy Minister Designate for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Mr Augustine- Collins Ntim- Deputy Minister Designate for Local Government and Rural Development and Mr Martin Adjei- Mensah Korsah- Deputy Minister Designate for Regional Reorganisation

The rest are: Mr William Agyemang Quaitoo- Deputy Minister Designate for Agriculture, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo- Deputy Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide- Deputy Minister Designate for Youth and Sports, Mr William Kwasi Sabi- Deputy Minister Designate for Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Freda Prempeh- Deputy Minister Designate for Works and Housing, Wireko Brobby- Deputy Minister Designate for Employment and Social Welfare, Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah- Deputy Minister Designate for Trade and Industry and Mr Franklin Kingsley Ato Cudjoe- Deputy Minister Designate for Fisheries and Agriculture.

The others include: Mr Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi- Deputy Minister designate for Railway Development, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum-Deputy Minister designate for Education, Mr Eugene Antwi- Deputy Minister Designate for Works and Housing, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi-Deputy Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwasi Adjei Boateng- Deputy Minister Designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei- Deputy Minister Designate for Communications, Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah- Deputy Minister Designate for Water Resources and Sanitation, Major Derek Oduro (Rtd)- Deputy Minister Designate for Defence and Dr Sagri Bambangi-Deputy Minister Designate for Agriculture

The list includes: Mr George Oduro-Deputy Minister Designate for Agriculture, Mr Charles Owiredu-Deputy Minister Designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah- Deputy Minister Designate for Information and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister Designate for information.

–

Source: GNA