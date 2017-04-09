An old student of Binda Primary School in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region, Issah Dambahas has presented school uniforms and other academic materials worth hundreds of cedis to students of the school.

The items were to encourage the students stay in school and also boost their academic worth.

Presenting the items, Mr Damba admonished the students to take their studies serious in order to be responsible individuals in the future.

He said the gesture is to encourage and motivate the students and also assist their parents in providing basic study materials for the pupils.

He noted that as an old student of the school he felt it was important to contribute his widow’s mite to support the school.

He told Citi News that his, “I have presented to the primary school some uniforms and past questions to the Junior High School. My reason is to encourage and motivate them to take their studies serious and also for them to study the pattern of questions at the basic level so as to be able to learn towards excelling in their exams.”

The headmaster of school expressed delight at the gesture and pledged to do his best to assist the students to learn and pass their exams very well.

By: Mohammed Aminu Alabira/citifmonline.com/ Ghana