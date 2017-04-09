The National Service Scheme has released 134,980 pin Codes for prospective national service personnel for the 2017/2018 service year.

A statement issued by the scheme on Friday, April 8, 2017 said prospective national service personnel; final year students of accredited tertiary institutions can visit the NSS website www.nss.gov.gh to obtain their unique NSS enrollment PIN codes using their school index numbers.

The statement, signed by Acting Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha said the pin codes are for all final year students from 124 accredited tertiary institutions in the country.

It added that prospective service personnel would be required to make a pre-registration payment of forty Ghana cedis (GH¢40.00) at any branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) using their uniquely assigned pin codes.

The statement further added that prospective service personnel will have access to the Scheme’s on-line registration platform to register and be deployed for 2017/2018 national service. payment of the fee.

Prospective personnel has been given up to Wednesday, 31st May, 2017 to complete the enrollment process.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

