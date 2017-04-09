Telecommunication giant, MTN has held a business fair in Takoradi providing the platform for small and medium scale businesses in the western region to exhibit their products.

The fair which is part of MTN’s annual Twin City Fair brought together financial institutions, construction companies, firms in the auto industry, Rural Banks, educational institutions and other ICT driven organizations focused on how ICT is driving the business world.

Speaking to Citi News, the Senior Western Regional Manager of MTN Simon Amoh explained that this concluding part of the month long event for the region “is a platform that allows MTN to bring onboard SMEs and key stakeholders who rely on technology to drive their businesses”.

“So we create this platform to engage with them and take feedback that shape our product and services that we offer. These are top 20 selected businesses that have been with MTN for some time and so their feedback on our products is something we place high value on”.



The Sekondi Takoradi metropolitan chief executive Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam was the guest speaker for the fair.

In his address, Mr. Sam underscored the importance of technology in businesses and charged participants to make use of the NPP government’s tax cut initiatives to boost their businesses.



Mr. Sam said “recognizing the contribution of corporate bodies in the partnership towards creating jobs and growing the economy of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa has championed the reduction of some taxes to reduce the burden on corporate organizations. We believe these taxes no matter how small will impact the profitability of business organizations”.



Western Regional Minister Mr. Kweku Afriyie who attended the event with his deputy minister Gifty Eugenia Kusi and presidential staffer Charles Cromwel Onuawonto Bissue commended MTN for making communication easy, fast and efficient.

“Today technology has evolved over the years in Ghana from e-farming to e-library and e-commerce. This is bringing efficiency, saving time and creating the platform for our people to have fun. MTN has led this course and I will recommend you to businesses especially in the western region”. Dr. Afriyie said.

He however implored the company to extend its services to other parts of the western region where network availability is poor.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana