The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kwaku Sakyi Addo has stepped down after being in the position for the past six years.

He will take up a new role as the Board Chairman of the industry regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA).

A statement issued by the Chamber on Sunday, April 09, 2017 said Mr. Sakyi Addo’s successor will be announced in “due course”.

The corporate communications expert who has been leading the Telecoms Chamber since 2011 as its first head, is credited with building the Chamber from nothing to its current significant position in the telecommunications industry.

Kwaku Sakyi Addo ensured a proper understanding of the telecoms industry in Ghana and set the Chamber apart as an effective advocate for telecom operators.

In his remarks, he said, “I am very proud of the work that the Chamber has done in aligning our members around key industry initiatives, driving important advocacy programs and building an enviable industry association. I’m grateful to the Governing Council, our entire membership and, of course, the Chamber staff for their support over the last six years.”

The Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Chamber and CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Ms. Yolanda Cuba remarked that, “Kwaku has made a significant impact during his tenure with the Chamber. He has built a strong organization focused on our industry’s priorities and advocating effectively on behalf of mobile operators and infrastructure sharing companies across the country.”

“We are naturally disappointed that Kwaku has decided to move on to a new opportunity, but we wish him every success as he takes this next exciting step in his career,” said Ms. Cuba.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana