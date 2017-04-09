The Central Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire (ACFO) Officer Fanny Simpson has expressed concern over the persistent attack on personnel who report late to fire scenes.

According to her, it was unfortunate that some residents run out of patience and take the law into their hands to harass fire officers and vandalise fire tenders in such situations.

ACFO Simpson made this known to journalists when she visited Gomoa Buduburam and Winneba stations, after a mob attacked the personnel of the Service for not arriving promptly to a fire scene at the Gomoa Buduburam camp.

She said the residents went on a rampage insulting officers and vandalizing a fire tender.

She said the destruction caused has rendered the tender dysfunctional.

ACFO recounted that it took the timely intervention of the police to halt the situation.

She has therefore called for co-operation and mutual understanding between the citizenry and Fire personnel in times of fire outbreaks.

She noted the personnel were working with vehicles which may develop faults unexpectedly when there is an outbreak of fire, adding that traffic congestion on highways also accounted for delayed reporting to fire scenes.

She assured the public that the GNFS works in its interest and is committed to ensure the safety of lives and property.

ACFO Simpson however added that the cause of the fire at the Gomoa Buduburam camp was being investigated, although the preliminary report suggested an electrical fault.

–

Source: GNA