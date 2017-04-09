The 2017 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) ended on a high-note with gospel artiste, Joe Mettle setting a record of being the first non-secular artiste to win the most coveted “Artiste of the Year” award.

He beat competition from five (5) other contenders in that category including the reigning Artiste of the Year, EL to win the award.

Joe Mettle won two other awards; Male Vocalist of the year and Gospel artiste of the year.

Kofi Kinaata also took home three (3) different awards. Music producer and singer, Nacee also won two awards.

Manifest, Stonebwoy and VVIP also took home two awards each in various categories.

Hiplife sensation, Medikal, who earned the most nomination in this year’s award, failed to win any award at the event.

See the full list of winners below:

Gospel song of the year – Yewo Nyame a yewo adze (Nacee Ft. Ernest Opoku)

Highlife song of the year – Sweetie Pie (Kofi Kinaata)

Reggae/Dancehall song – People Dey (Stonebwoy)

Highlife song of the year – Kofi Kinaata

Hiplife song of the year – Go Low (Flowking Stone)

Afro-pop song of the year – Kaabuame (EL)

Hip-hop song of the year – God MC (Manifest)

Gospel artiste of the year – Joe Mettle

Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year – Stonebwoy

Hiplife/hip hop artiste of the year – Sarkodie

Songwriter of the year – Kofi Kinaata

Best collaboration of the year – Alhaji (VVIP)

Female vocalist of the year – Adina (Too Late)

Male vocalist of the year – Joe Mettle

Best group of the year – VVIP

Best music video of the year – Okyeame Kwame

Best rapper of the year – Manifest

African artiste of the year – Runtown

Best new artiste of the year – Fancy Gaddam

Record of the year – Adina



Most popular song of the year – Christie (Dobble)

Album of the year – Nacee

Artiste of the year – Joe Mettle



Traditional artiste – Sammy Ahmed

Best instrumentalist – Philip Acquah

Lifetime achievement award – Paapa Yankson

Vodafone Unsung category – Kwame Eugene

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana