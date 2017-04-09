Parliament on Friday [April 7, 2017] announced the replacement of two members of the House on the Pan African Parliament and the ECOWAS Parliament.

The two are Sarah Adwoa Safo, Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwbenya, now Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement and O.B Amoah, MP for Akwapim South, now Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

This follows the appointment of the two as Ministers of State.

Ms Safo was on the South Africa based Pan African Parliament, and Mr Amoah on the Abuja based ECOWAS Parliament.

The replacement of Ms Safo comes under Rule 8 (4) of the Rules of Procedure of the Pan-African Parliament, where a member loses his or her seat when he or she is appointed to executive or judicial position.

The House therefore resolved that in accordance with the rules nominated Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West to replace Ms Safo, whilst Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo- Markin, MP for Efutu, replaced Mr Amoah.

–

Source: GNA