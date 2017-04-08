The President of Breast Care International, BCI, and CEO of the Peace and Love Hospitals, Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has renewed the commitment of the two institutions to a holistic health care delivery system for Ghanaians.

She explained that though BCI is focused on breast cancer, “that does not negate the inclusion of other medical conditions (especially the other Non-Communicable Diseases) in the overall scheme of health care delivery of our facilities.”

“We are particularly interested in educating and treating the public for non-communicable diseases which continue to silently claim several innocent lives needlessly and most often prematurely,” she added.

Dr. Wiafe was speaking at Kwahu Tafo in the Eastern Region where the BCI team had carried out a free breast screening exercise for members of the Saint Joseph Clinic and maternity Home of the Catholic Church, as part of their Saint feast day and fund raising event for a haematology analyzer.

Dr. Wiafe commended the initiative to procure the equipment which she said would boost health care delivery in the community.

She assured the gathering that breast cancer, though deadly, is treatable, if detected early and same reported promptly to health facilities, and cautioned against over-reliance on prayer camps and advised the clergy to direct members with suspicious lumps in their breasts to report to hospitals for treatment.

For her part, the Sister in charge of the Hospital, the Reverend St. Dorotasojka, praised BCI for the level of dedication shown in fighting breast cancer, and called on members of the public to help the facility in its quest for standard equipment for improved services.

Source: Breast Care International