Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (GYE) network believes the nation’s soring youth unemployment ratio is a major contributory factor to the formation of political vigilante groups that are promoting lawlessness.

It is against this backdrop, the GYE implores Nana Akufo Addo’s government to quickly create the environment to generate jobs.

Its Executive Secretary, Pamela Yopee said successive governments should concentrate on creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow.

This in her estimation could help reduce the alarming unemployment ratio which necessitated formation of the Unemployed Graduates Association.

She spoke to citifmonline.com on the sidelines at the Young Entrepreneurs Conference packaged as “Beyond Take Off,” held in Tamale.

Pamela Yopee observed that the political vigilante groups’ nefarious activities scared foreign investors whose services are required to boost the nation’s young entrepreneurs.

She emphasized the need to disband all existing political vigilante groups and rather empower the youth to think entrepreneurial.

“Self-reliance is important and I therefore urge government to create enough jobs and support already existing young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”

She condemned politicization of disbursement of funds allocated to state financial institutions such as the Macro and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

“For the few of us who ventures into enterprising, can’t sustain it because the conditions and structures adopted by the private and public sectors are not favorable. You will bear with me that even before you get your business incorporated, you would have to wade through difficulties. Talking of funds, we are considered as high risk business cohorts and so no one is willing to loan us even a kobo to grow our businesses. The sad thing is the public sector that was supposed to be the last resort has also politicized everything and prefers to listen to pressure groups and party sympathizers.”

“I believe we can solve this by rising above these challenges, unite and legitimately fight for our future and the future of this nation. If the support is not forth coming, we can still support ourselves to grow our businesses if we are united.”

“I call on you and all young entrepreneurs who are driven by the passion to create wealth, jobs and contribute to national development to join Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (GYE). A youth association that is a firm believer of networks and its major strategic direction is based on its ability to build a robust network of entrepreneurs and create a strong movement that will be the voice to be reckoned with in championing youth entrepreneurship nationally.”

She said the GYE network could boast of 600 membership across the country.

A lecturer of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Alidu Abdul Fatayi presented a paper on some keys issues to consider starting a business venture in Ghana.

He advocated huge investment in agribusiness as best means of empowering young entrepreneurs within the Savannah Ecological Zone.

He tasked the participants to think big, readjust and develop business strategies to achieve their goals.

Chief Executive Officer of Northern Television (NTV), Siita Hissan decried northern business moguls lackadaisical attitude towards supporting young entrepreneurs.

He called for attitudinal change and inspired aspiring young entrepreneurs in Northern Ghana to develop the “Can do spirit” and succeed with their business plans.

“Being an entrepreneur in Northern Ghana is frustrating but I encourage you to rise up and serve as game changers and let’s find solutions to our entrepreneurial problems.”

Siita Hissan urged young entrepreneurs to form synergies for loans and other support from multinationals.

Northern Regional Chapter of the Ghana Young Entrepreneurs network was officially inaugurated.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana