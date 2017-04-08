The Head of ICT Services at Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Timothy Simpson, has advised students to take advantage of high-speed wireless internet being offered by the University for learning and research purposes.

Speaking in an interview with TTU campus-based radio station, Radio Premier, Mr. Simpson, said the expansion of wi-fi coverage to all lecture rooms and halls of residences; is to ensure that the institution meets standards required of its new status as a technical university which is research-oriented.

He said the university recognizes the widespread use of wi-fi-enabled mobile devices by both students and administrative staff, thus the decision to extend internet coverage to more areas including students’ halls of residences, a move that has been lauded by the students representative council (SRC) of the school.

“Both students and staff have free unlimited access to the school’s wi-fi system, and students are expected to connect their devices using their school details which includes a login ID and registration password,” he said.

Takoradi Technical University, formerly Takoradi Polytechnic, was established as a Government Technical Institute in 1954.

It was upgraded by the Polytechnic Act 321 (PNDC Law 1993), to become part of the Ghana Tertiary Education System, which was later replaced in 2007 by the Polytechnic Law (Act 745).

Currently, the school has three campuses: Effiakuma (Takoradi), Butumagyebu (Sekondi) and Akatakyi (Agona-Nkwanta).

The new Akatakyi campus is the largest of the three, with an acreage of 152.3 square feet.

–

By: Lord Kweku Sekyi/Freelancer