Dancehall giant Shattawale has signed three artistes to join his Shatta Movement Record label, a gesture that has received plaudits from music fans and critics.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday, 6th April, 2017 thus: “The shatta movement empire signed these 3 great talents and will make sure we achieve the right aim and brand them to the world ..Good luck to the MILITANTS.”

The three artistes he calls ‘Militants’ comprise Captan Abdul Kadir (Kaptan), Jafaro Mohammed (Addi Self) and Melvin da Joint (Joint 77). These are the same guys he featured on his ‘Taking Over’ song.

Shattawale has also hinted in another post that, his outfit is working on some real good tunes from the newly signed artistes.

Until he had signed ‘Militants,’ the self – acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ had been mauled by some entertainment critics for not being able to nurture or support new acts.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana