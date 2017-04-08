Organizers of the Regent University Cultural Festival have charged tertiary students to be innovative and versatile to enable them fit into the job market.

According to them, modern competition require dynamic solutions that will help bring relief to people.

Speaking at the 2017 edition of the Regent University Cultural Festival, a lecturer, Mrs. Ruth Kukua Ntumy Fletcher stated that the youth must be change-agent in every sector they find themselves.

“Students have been trained to turn theories into practical’s and to address sensitive issues and challenged in event management such as budget and goods, workflow management, field layout and sitting formats, as well as food and beverage,” she said.

She explained that the students at the cultural festival were representing various countries to show the cultural of those African countries.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Catherine Afeku said it is important to use culture to create harmony.

She stated that culture is dynamic, hence can give order and meaning to the social, political, economic, religious practices of Ghanaians.

She stated that Ghana’s development is hinged on a strong cultural foundation, underpinned by the strength and unity derived from diverse cultural background.

“Tourism, Art and Culture has evolved over the years not only as an economic activity that has a strong multiplier effect on our national economy but has also emerged as an activity that encompasses all aspects of human society,” she said.

Mrs. Afeku stated that culture is the pillar around which sustainable tourism development evolves, hence must be the used in the long term planning of the country.

She urged the lectures, students, administrators of the university to uphold the heritage of the country.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana