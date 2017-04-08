Fear and panic gripped workers of the Nkoranza Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office on Friday [March 7] morning when they reported for work to the scary sight of an empty coffin placed right at the entrance of the office.

The coffin had a piece of red cloth, eggs and a dead fowl placed on top of it.

Some residents who expressed shock at the development and said persons behind the act could be protesting the EC’s resolve to conduct the District Assembly Elections in the area.

Some residents and aspiring assembly members have expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in holding the election and have been calling on authorities to intervene to enable the area to have a functional assembly.

But speaking to Citi News, Regional Director of the EC, George Gyabaa said the scheduled elections will be conducted on Tuesday [11th April, 2017] as all the necessary materials have been dispatched to the communities and appealed to residents and aspiring candidates to conduct themselves peacefully during the polls to enable the two assemblies to have representatives to stir the affairs of the assembly for development.

“District Level Elections is electoral area and district specific. All their development projects have stale because they do not have an assembly, so it’s incumbent for them to elect assembly members so they can form the assemblies to facilitate development” he pleaded.

The Regional EC Boss added that his outfit had also given training to its officers in readiness to execute their mandate and have the assurance that the process will be smooth.

Both the Nkoranza North and South do not have functional assemblies following the resident’s failure to participate in the elections conducted by the EC last year in protest against the DKM and other micro-finance scams that rocked the area.

They invoked curses and banned all political activities in the area to compel authorities to compel the companies who defrauded them to refund their investments.

The presence of the coffin at the EC office comes days after a purification exercise led by fetish priest, Nana Kwabena Nyarko and some youth to reverse the curse that was invoked on the Municipal Electoral Commission (EC), compelling it to suspend the District Level Assembly Election in Nkoranza North and South Districts.

The EC has set 11th April, 2017 for the conduct of the elections.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana