Gospel maestro, Joseph Oscar Mettle aka Joe Mettle, who has been nominated in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has told citifmonline.com that he is hopeful of winning the Artiste of the Year award tomorrow.

According to the ‘Onwanwani’ hits maker, a lot of people have shown love and support to him by soliciting votes for him and judging from that, his hard work and the grace of God, he is strongly optimistic of picking the award tomorrow.

“By God’s grace I have had people, some of whom I don’t even know, campaign for votes for me. We have done our best. It’s left with the Academy and Board to decide but I am 100% hopeful of winning,” he said.

Asked which of the nominees in the Artiste o the Year category poses a stiffer competition to him, he said: “I believe once you are nominated, you stand a chance of winning so any of them a potential winner,” he told Citi Showbiz.

Not long ago, Joe Mettle was reported to have said in an interview that gospel musicians don’t do win the Artiste of the Year at the VGMA because they see campaigning of awards as materialistic.

This comes on the back of discussions on why no gospel musician has won the ultimate award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards since its inception. A myriad of factors have been adduced as reasons to the situation, paramount among which are apathy, poor management, lacklustre branding, VGMA board bias, and Christian doctrinal constrictions.

Joe Mettle has been nominated in the Artiste of the Year category together with Medikal, Stonebwoy, MzVee, Sarkodie and E.L.

Joe Mettle, a former lead singer of the Soul Winners gospel music group, has since he went solo produced mega hits like ‘Akokyem Nyame,’ ‘Medo Wo,’ ‘Ayeyi Nnwom,’ ‘Jehovah Praise,’ the current banger ‘Onwanwani,’ among others.

He’s won awards like Best Male Vocalist, Best Song writer, Best Video at 2012 Gospel Industry Awards; Alternative Song of the Year at 2012 Bass Awards; Best Male Artiste at 2016 RIGA Awards in South Africa, Best Vocal Performance at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and has also earned multiple nominations in both local and international award schemes.

The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards comes off tomorrow, 8th April, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana