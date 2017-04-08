HFC Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited held its maiden staff durbar themed ‘Full Throttle, All Onboard’ at the Event Haven within the Trade Fair Centre.

The event brought together staff of the Bank across the country to discuss and align to the strategic direction of the Bank.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Robert Le Hunte expressed his satisfaction with the high turnout of staff at the event.

According to him, recording 95% turnout of total staff strength signifies the relentless commitment of the staff to the Bank’s vision. He led staff through a discussion of the key strategic pillars for the year 2017 and further touched on the successes of the Bank in 2016 and the areas which needed improvements, as well as the road map to achieving them.

Other speakers included Uncle Ebo Whyte of Roverman Productions and Tom D’Aquanni – a seasoned Change Management coach with several years in mentoring and coaching multilaterals worldwide. Their inspirational messages touched on the subject of personal contributions which the staff need to make towards the development of the Bank.

The event theme symbolized an airplane that has been fixed and fully ready to take off. The significance of the theme was to show the preparedness of HFC Bank Ghana to grow into a Tier one Bank in Ghana within the shortest possible time.

It would be recalled that, in 2015, HFC Bank Ghana became a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, the largest English speaking Bank in the Caribbean. Following the acquisition, the Bank went through many structural changes over the last two years including; Culture revitalization, the upgrade of the core IT Infrastructure and Data Centre, restructure of some Departments, introduction of a new branch model as well as the refurbishment of some key branches.

The Bank was recently awarded with the Most Successful Change Management Award by the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP). The award is in recognition of the successful acquisition of HFC Bank Ghana by Republic Financial Holdings Limited and the various Change Management activities that have taken place under the new Leadership of the Bank.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana