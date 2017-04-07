An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school’s security guard around Nyamekye, Tabora Alhaji in Accra on Tuesday.

The minor is currently on admission at the Police hospital due to the serious injuries she sustained from the sexual assault.

She was rushed to the Lapaz Community clinic by school authorities after they noticed she was bleeding profusely.

Meanwhile, the security guard is in the grips of the Tesano police and has been arraigned.

According to the mother of the 8-year-old victim, Mary, the headmistress of the school pleaded for an out of court of settlement saying she did not want her school’s image to be tarnished.

According to the mother of the girl, Mary, her daughter needed a blood transfusion after the rape on Tuesday and she explained in a Citi News interview that doctors are demanding GHc 1,500 so they can perform an emergency surgery this morning [Friday] or risk her daughter having some vital organs damaged.

“I have a five-month-old baby and I took her for weighing so whilst at the hospital, I received a call from the school that my daughter was bleeding profusely and had been rushed to the Lapaz Community Hospital. When I got there she was helpless and doctors asked me to buy blood for a transfusion or risk losing her.”

“My daughter explained to me that she went to use the washroom when the security man defiled her. she said she screamed but no one came to her aid,” the distraught mother narrated.

By: Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana