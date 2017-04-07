One of the thirteen members of Delta Force, the Pro –New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group in the Ashanti Region, is yet to turn himself in to the police.

This is according to a member of the group, Ernest Appiah Dankwa.

Following the assault on a Kumasi court on Thursday where 13 Delta Force members standing trial were forcibly freed, twelve of those suspects have surrendered to the police.

This was after eight of those who attacked the court were also arrested shortly for the incident.

According to the Delta Force member who spoke to Citi News, one of the twelve is still at large, and his phone is off.

This revelation contrasts the announcement by the Police that all the 13 fugitives had turned themselves in.

Why Police arrested 13 Delta Force members

Members of the Delta Force stormed a Kumasi Circuit court on Thursday, and vandalized some court property after freeing 13 of their members, who were facing trial for allegedly harassing the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The 13 escaped after some members of the vigilante group monitoring the court proceedings, sparked confusion during the hearing.

Appiah Dankwa explained among other things that, they vandalized and destroyed court property because the leadership of the NPP in the region had assured them that the court process was going to be a formality, and that their members would be released.

He explained further that, they were angered when the judge remanded their colleagues to two weeks in prison against their earlier agreement.

Appiah Dankwa also expressed their disappointment about the decision of the National Security Minister to cause their arrest when they had helped the party during the 2016 elections.

“…We worked for the party [NPP] to come into power…the boys stood up and fought to bring the party into power, places we were not supposed to go we went, and for eight years we left our work and laid down our lives for the party only for you Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister, to claim that you don’t have anything to do with us, and that we should tender in our certificates.”

“In 2008, when the party went into opposition, you claimed that you are done with politics. So who should suffer for the party to come into power for you to get a position and claim that you only work with verified certificates. So we have decided that Delta Force, if that is how they will deal with us, we will all cross carpet and join the NDC, and we shall see what will happen in 2020,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Umaru Sanda Amadu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

