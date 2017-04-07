Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers from the Nkoranza South constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region are appealing to President Nana Akufo Addo to appoint a competent man for the area as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to facilitate the development of the area.

They have therefore served prior notice that they will reject any female nominee appointed by the President as MCE, alleging that there are speculations a woman will be appointed.

This according to them is because they believe the past female MCEs of the area have led to the underdevelopment of the area.

The group made the comments known to the media after a demonstration in Bonsu on Thursday [April 6].

“We are not happy with females who have so far served as MCEs in Nkoranza South. They worked with no development in the constituency, we are highly disappointed with women MCEs,” Vincent Opoku, the leader of the demonstration said.

The Women’s Organizer of the Concerned NPP Youth group, Janet Kotie, said “We cannot afford to shoot ourselves in the leg at this early stage and become a laughing stock as a ruling party in the Municipality”.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the Constituency Women’s Organizer, Diana Attaa Kissiwaa described the demonstrators as hired opposition elements paid to tarnish the image of the party with their discriminatory stance.

She called on party sympathizers to stay focus and look up the President who have the sole power to appoint the MCE.

She, however, noted that the leaders of the demonstration will be reported to the top hierarchy of the party.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana