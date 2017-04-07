The Minority’s boycott of the Appointment committee’s sitting, is not affecting the ongoing vetting, a Member of the Appointment’s Committee, Anthony Karbo has claimed.

According to him, the majority members left on the committee to continue the work, are doing a marvelous job.

The Minority members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday boycotted sitting, stating among other things that due diligence was being sacrificed.

They also complained that they were being overstretched especially when the House should have been on break ahead of the Easter celebration.

While dismissing the concerns of the Minority, Anthony Karbo, told Citi News his side is determined to do a thorough job.

“Unfortunately, we have finished the vetting so if they are coming back, they will only be coming back in respect with the report that is made before Parliament. We are expecting to form a quorum in accordance with the Members of Parliament, and we went ahead to conduct the vetting of Ministers, and so they had the opportunity to sit with the vetting committee and bring out their side of the issues and also to question some of the nominees.”

The Lawra Legislator believes that the Minority has the right to boycott the committee’s sitting, “it will be difficult to come back on other leg, claiming that those people do not merit the position given to them.”

He argued that, their concerns will not hold because the Majority has “questioned and done very serious interrogation of many of the Ministers.”

“We have questioned their competence, we have questioned their understanding of the sectors that they have been assigned by the President, and we have also gone through their CVs ” he said.

The Minority’s decision has been met with mixed reactions from some individuals and groups.

Pro NPP Pressure Group, Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), is one of those groups, which criticized the Minority, stating that their decision smacked of hypocrisy and poor attitude to work.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

